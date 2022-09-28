Wausau students gather to pray for "See You at the Pole" event

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau students gathered at John Muir Middle School's flagpole Wednesday morning to pray as part of the national "See You at the Pole" student-led event.
Perry deJong, 8th grade teacher at John Muir said the event is "a great thing".
"We gather around the flag every September around this time," he said. "We just acknowledge the fact that we are a country that's blessed by God, and we are so blessed and so fortunate over other countries in the world. To be able to come out here with my co-workers, and students that are here in the building that want to acknowledge that with us, it's just a great thing."
deJong says that he's been at the school working as a teacher for 20 years, "I always use this as a kickoff for our Fellowship Christian Athletes groups. We meet every Wednesday morning before school, we have devotions that we share, and the kids just really have a great time being together."
This event involves students from elementary, high school, college and universities on the fourth Wednesday every September.
Students meet in front of their schools to pray for their country, its leaders, teachers and the school year.