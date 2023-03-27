 Skip to main content
Elcho School District paraprofessional, 31, accused of sexual assault of a student

Ashley King

ELCHO, Wis. (WAOW) — A 31-year-old female paraprofessional at Elcho School District faces two charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 18, both felonies, after police say she had sexual contact with a 14-year-old student.

In Langlade County Court today, a judge ordered Ashley King, 31, held on a $250,000 bond. She also cannot have contact with any children other than her own, or with the alleged victim, his family or residence, or the school.

According to a criminal complaint, King is accused of having sex with the 14-year-old on Feb. 7. 

The complaint also said:

On Tuesday, March 21, Langlade County Detective Sgt. Jordan Sorano received a report of a possible sexual assault involving a student and Ashley King a paraprofessional in the Elcho School District.  

The 14-year-old victim claimed the two started talking and "it went from there" and turned into "sexual things," according to the complaint. The victim said about a month earlier the two "just had sex I guess" at Otter Lake boat landing. 

Sgt. Sorano then spoke with a witness who said King admitted sexual contact occurred between her and the victim, including the incident Feb. 7 at Otter Lake boat landing. According to the witness, King described performing oral sex on the victim and the victim performed oral sex on her. 

