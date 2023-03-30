 Skip to main content
...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO
THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY...

.A strong low pressure system tracking from the Plains to the Great
Lakes region will bring a wide array of weather to the area the next
couple days. A couple rounds of significant wintry weather are
possible.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
7 inches possible with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern
Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Elderly man drives onto frozen retention pond at Aspirus, has to be pulled from partially submerged vehicle

WAUSAU — An elderly man drove his vehicle onto the retention pond adjacent to Aspirus Hospital and had to be pulled from his partially submerged vehicle after breaking through the ice Thursday morning. 

Video was reviewed showing the vehicle proceeding slowly onto the frozen pond at about 6:06 a.m. by Wausau Police Department. It is unknown at this time whether a medical emergency, disorientation, or some other factor contributed to the event. 

Just before 7 a.m. a caller reported a partially submerged vehicle in the retention pond on Aspirus' property. Fire department personnel performed an ice/water rescue and removed the 84-year-old Wausau man from the vehicle. 

The man was immediately transported to the emergency room and is in critical condition, according to email correspondence with Wausau Police Department. 

