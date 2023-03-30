Elderly man drives onto frozen retention pond at Aspirus, has to be pulled from partially submerged vehicle

WAUSAU — An elderly man drove his vehicle onto the retention pond adjacent to Aspirus Hospital and had to be pulled from his partially submerged vehicle after breaking through the ice Thursday morning.
Video was reviewed showing the vehicle proceeding slowly onto the frozen pond at about 6:06 a.m. by Wausau Police Department. It is unknown at this time whether a medical emergency, disorientation, or some other factor contributed to the event.
Just before 7 a.m. a caller reported a partially submerged vehicle in the retention pond on Aspirus' property. Fire department personnel performed an ice/water rescue and removed the 84-year-old Wausau man from the vehicle.
The man was immediately transported to the emergency room and is in critical condition, according to email correspondence with Wausau Police Department.