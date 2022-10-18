Elderly man found dead in his yard in Port Edwards, death remains under investigation

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wood County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an 80-year-old man who was found dead near a shed outside his residence in Port Edwards on Saturday.
Wood County Sheriff's Department responded to the residence on Saturday and found the man. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and the Wood County Coroner's Office are investigating, according to a press release from Wood County Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy was completed at UW Hospital in Madison on Monday. At this time, the incident remains under investigation, the press release stated.
At this time the incident remains under investigation and limited information is being released. This is an isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger, the release stated.