Elks Lodge donates to Veterans Cup-of-Coffee meal service

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) — A large group of local veterans received a donation today they say will do wonders for their food service program.
Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee is a group who has been meeting for over 11 years, and are now up to nearly 650 members.
The group gathers every week at Denny's in Rothschild, and because they are not affiliated with any specific organization they rely heavily on donations from individuals and area businesses.
Today the Wausau Elks Lodge presented them with a check.
The Club's Exalted Ruler, Holly Goessl, spoke to the crowd saying, "It is our pleasure and our honor to present you with this check, and we want you to know how much we at the Elks appreciate your service."
The money will be put towards free meals for some veterans, as well as covering the costs involved with their meal delivery service which began recently.
Any and all current service members or veterans are encouraged to join the group