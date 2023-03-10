Empty Bowls fundraiser set for Saturday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- People will have the opportunity to help others while also enjoying bowls of soup on Saturday.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser will happen at Hotel Marshfield. The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the soup is gone, there will be both dine-in and carryout options.
It helps Soup or Socks, a nonprofit that provides food and clothing at no cost to people who need them.
While a bowl of soup may seem like a small thing, the meaning it has is greater.
"That is our tagline that somewhere someone's bowl is always empty. So, what I usually say to people when they're here during the event, we hope that they've had a good time and we know they may still be a little hungry, but that's the reality for a lot of people in our area," said Cheryl Lewis-Hartl the director of Soup or Socks.
The bowls are designed by both students and artists, and there will be soups from 25 restaurants available.
A $10 ticket will get you a 12 oz. bowl, a $15 ticket will get you one 12 oz. bowl and three 4 oz. bowls.
You can make a donation towards the fundraiser here, and since the first fundraiser in 2012, almost $100,000 has been raised for Soups or Socks.