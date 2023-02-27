EMS and emergency workers working through snow and ice

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The roads may be slick, and many are staying inside today, but first responders are still out braving the conditions and responding to emergencies.
"We remind ourselves that we just need to slow down," says Lt. Quinn Ambrosius, of the Wausau Fire Department.
Conditions are not ideal for anyone behind the wheel, including for first responders trying to help out callers.
The Wausau Fire Department knows they have to take it slower than normal, even knowing every second counts.
"When emergency calls come out, it kind of amps us up a little bit," Ambrosius said. "At the same time, we realize the conditions are worsening, and if we don't actually make it to the emergency call, we can't help anyone."
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says they didn't have as many calls on Monday as they were expecting in these conditions, but they're still treacherous for drivers and pedestrians.
"The dangers or more calls are car accidents of course and just kind of slip-ins to the ditch, and also people falling," Ambrosius said. "The sidewalks maybe are not totally cleared off and sidewalks just become extremely icy or the walkway between your house."
Wausau Fire wants people to know that they're still going to make it out to the call no matter the conditions, but letting them know that if they don't drive safely, it makes it tough to respond to the needed destination.