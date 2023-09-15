Engines revved up for Fall Ride kick off in Tomahawk

Safety tips ahead of Fall Ride in Tomahawk Hundreds of Motorcyclists will roll into Tomahawk kicking off the Fall Ride September 11-seventeen.

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) — The roar of motorcycles could be heard throughout the Northwoods Friday where thousands of bikers rode into town for the annual Tomahawk Fall Ride.

The wet weather did not keep bikers away and people of all walks of life - and their pets - come to the festival every year.

Pulled pork was a big ticket item not only with vendors, but the Tomahawk Fire Department too.

Local BBQ aficionado Big Red from SmokeHouse Barbeque in Wisconsin Rapids brought some of his business to the Fall Ride.

His motto: "Ya don't need teeth to eat my beef!"

He brought in a literal truckload.

"Well I got a pretty big freezer in there and I come prepared so I've got about 25 pans of meat in there, ten pounds per pan," said Red. "That's a lot of food."

For those who plan to have a few cordials, authorities said they want people to drink responsibly.

"This is a volunteer department so we can't guarantee at any given time we're going to have people down here," said Tomahawk Fire Department Captain Kevin Krueger. "We don't live in the firehouse. Side note: I own Generations Funeral Home in Tomahawk and I don't want to see anybody having to have the ultimate loss here so I'm begging people please drive safe."