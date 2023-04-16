ENT Allergy to offer free cancer screenings

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) With the start of Oral, Head, and Neck Cancer Awareness Week, ENT Allergy and Associates is looking to help make a potentially life-saving discovery, by offering free head and neck cancer screenings.
Dr. Lucas Leonhard with ENT said, “Obviously any interaction with the community is always good too and we love working in our community and support them, so it’s always a good opportunity to be with others on a free basis.”
Leonhard saying that the most important way to prevent cancer from becoming deadly, is to detect it as early as possible, adding, “Timing is very important for head and neck cancer, in general it’s a very treatable and curable cancer especially if it’s caught in an early stage.”
Leonhard says residents have nothing to worry about when it comes to the screenings, saying all screenings are quick and painless, only requiring simple doctor's tools.