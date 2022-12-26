Entertaining Your Kids After the Holidays

Christmas is over, but winter break isn't, and that can leave parents scrambling to find ways to keep kids entertained. One option, Granite Peak.
Greg Fischer, the general manager at Granite Peak Ski Area, said, "It just gives people an outdoor activity to do during the Christmas break holiday. I have two young boys who are out in Christmas break. It's in the teens, but it's quite bearable now that the sun is finally showing after a few days there."
Fischer saying it's a great time to come out and ski, even for beginners. "If you're looking to get out and you have a beginner, I would say coming up at night is the best option it's also the cheapest option."
Fischer says that they're open until 9:00 pm every night. But if you're looking to do something indoors, you can take the kids to your local library, the movie theater, and of course, hit the lanes. Dale's Weston Lanes has been a staple of Central Wisconsin for decades, and they always encourage families to come out and bowl.
Sarah Elliot, the general manager at Dale's, said, "It's fun for all ages - the entire family can come down and have a good time, they can bowl, hang out in the arcade, there's billiards, and food and beverage for everybody."
Dales is open every day from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekdays and 11:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekends. Also, Dale's does have gutter bumpers for the younger bowlers.