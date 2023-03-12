Environmental activists speak out against WMC

 Skip to main content
...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES...

.A prolonged snow event will continue tonight as low pressure slowly
moves southeast across Wisconsin. Light to moderate snow will
continue across the region tonight, then come to an end from west to
east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to
continue tonight, roughly along/near Highway 29. Minor blowing and
drifting snow is possible tonight into Monday morning.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Marathon and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Snow covered and slippery roads are expected. Travel
could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

  Updated
  • 0
WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) A group of five environmental activists are speaking out against Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce after they say the organization is suing to overturn the 1978 Spills Law, a law that gives the state the ability to respond quickly to toxic spills, and punish those responsible for spills. 

Tom Kilian with Citizens for a Clean Wausau, said, "We have made progress in large part thanks to the legal authority provided by the Spills Law, and without the Spills Law, we would have no legal recourse for holding polluters accountable."

WMC saying the in the lawsuit that the DNR uses the Spills Law to bully landowners who do not immediately report that hazardous materials have been found on their land. Kilian voicing his outrage, saying, "It is inconceivable to me that WMC, the most powerful lobbying group in Wisconsin, would use its resources to make Wisconsinites like my family and neighbors here, more vulnerable to the release of toxic substances."

WMC saying in a statement, “WMC has consistently and cooperatively worked with policymakers to tackle environmental concerns associated with PFAS substances, and our lawsuit has nothing to do with overturning or weakening Wisconsin’s Spills Law. This process also makes certain all stakeholders have a voice and that final regulations are based on science – not fear."

The activists are currently not filing legal action against WMC, but are supporting the court as a part of the WMC's current lawsuit against the DNR. 

