Environmental activists speak out against WMC

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) A group of five environmental activists are speaking out against Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce after they say the organization is suing to overturn the 1978 Spills Law, a law that gives the state the ability to respond quickly to toxic spills, and punish those responsible for spills.
Tom Kilian with Citizens for a Clean Wausau, said, "We have made progress in large part thanks to the legal authority provided by the Spills Law, and without the Spills Law, we would have no legal recourse for holding polluters accountable."
WMC saying the in the lawsuit that the DNR uses the Spills Law to bully landowners who do not immediately report that hazardous materials have been found on their land. Kilian voicing his outrage, saying, "It is inconceivable to me that WMC, the most powerful lobbying group in Wisconsin, would use its resources to make Wisconsinites like my family and neighbors here, more vulnerable to the release of toxic substances."
WMC saying in a statement, “WMC has consistently and cooperatively worked with policymakers to tackle environmental concerns associated with PFAS substances, and our lawsuit has nothing to do with overturning or weakening Wisconsin’s Spills Law. This process also makes certain all stakeholders have a voice and that final regulations are based on science – not fear."
The activists are currently not filing legal action against WMC, but are supporting the court as a part of the WMC's current lawsuit against the DNR.