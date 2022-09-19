Epinephrine training session held in Stevens Point

Eight years ago, Dillon Mueller, a Wisconsin teen, was stung by a bee and tragically died due to not having access to the epinephrine that could have saved his life. His parents have since gone on to advocate for better access to epinephrine, leading to "Dillon's Law" being signed into law by Former Governor Scott Walker.
The passage of the law lead to classes being taught about how to use epinephrine. Dr. Lenard Markman, a family physician, taught a training course today in Stevens Point focusing on how to use Epinephrine to combat life-threatening allergic reactions.
Markman said, "With allergies, especially severe allergies like anaphylaxis, you basically go into shock. Your blood pressure drops, people get hives, they get wheezing, airways constrict. Epinephrine is a medication that will reverse that."
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza was in attendance and spoke about how valuable the course is. "The important thing here is making sure that epinephrine is not only available to those who need it, but when it's needed, having people who know how to properly administer that."
The next training course will be held next Thursday in Mishicot and is free and open to the public.