Event teaches kids about oral health

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED FOR THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK...

.A clipper low pressure system will bring 3 to 5 inches of snow to
Vilas county through tonight, with lesser amounts farther south.
Gusty winds may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

A more intense winter storm is expected during the midweek period.
The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches along and south of Highway 29 Tuesday night into early
Wednesday. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will
arrive during the late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and
continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable
blowing and drifting snow will occur during this period. Widespread
hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The
combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage,
and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and
14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and
produce widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc,
Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM
CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
power lines, resulting sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Event teaches kids about oral health

  • 0
dental.png

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area event hoped to educate on the importance of children's dental health by bringing that education directly to kids.

Through activities and games at the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County, Delta Dental reinforced healthy habits.

"We're teaching kids all about oral health and all the fun ways they can take care of their teeth," said Shannon Semmerling, Director of Philanthropy with Delta Dental.

In an effort to celebrate National Children's Dental Health Month, educators made things a little more accessible with toothpaste slime and marshmallow teeth. 

It's also a way to get those healthy habits started early.

"Teaching kiddos early on how to take care of their teeth, where they are, in the places they are just makes it more fun, interactive and easy for them to follow through on those oral health activities," Semmerling said.

This isn't a new approach for Delta Dental. The group has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to not only educate on oral health, but improve access.

Through the Smile Club, kids who don't have health insurance, are eligible for Medicaid or free/reduced lunch or who otherwise don't have a dentist can get dental health services on-site at the Boys & Girls Club.

"Having the smile club here and making those services available is just another access point and we've removed more barriers to ensure kids are getting the care they need," Semmerling said.

She says this approach is having real results.

"Their teeth are shining, they're clean, they're telling us when they come to the club, 'Hi Miss Shannon, I remembered to brush my teeth today'," Semmerling said.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

Tags

