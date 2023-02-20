Event teaches kids about oral health

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area event hoped to educate on the importance of children's dental health by bringing that education directly to kids.
Through activities and games at the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County, Delta Dental reinforced healthy habits.
"We're teaching kids all about oral health and all the fun ways they can take care of their teeth," said Shannon Semmerling, Director of Philanthropy with Delta Dental.
In an effort to celebrate National Children's Dental Health Month, educators made things a little more accessible with toothpaste slime and marshmallow teeth.
It's also a way to get those healthy habits started early.
"Teaching kiddos early on how to take care of their teeth, where they are, in the places they are just makes it more fun, interactive and easy for them to follow through on those oral health activities," Semmerling said.
This isn't a new approach for Delta Dental. The group has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to not only educate on oral health, but improve access.
Through the Smile Club, kids who don't have health insurance, are eligible for Medicaid or free/reduced lunch or who otherwise don't have a dentist can get dental health services on-site at the Boys & Girls Club.
"Having the smile club here and making those services available is just another access point and we've removed more barriers to ensure kids are getting the care they need," Semmerling said.
She says this approach is having real results.
"Their teeth are shining, they're clean, they're telling us when they come to the club, 'Hi Miss Shannon, I remembered to brush my teeth today'," Semmerling said.