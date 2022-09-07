Everest Metro Police investigating 3-vehicle crash on Grand Ave. in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An investigation is under way into a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Schofield.
The Everest Metro Police Department said it appears to have happened when the driver of one of the vehicles failed to yield while making a lefthand turn onto Skelly Street.
That vehicle crashed into another, sending it on top of a third vehicle that was stopped at a red light on Skelly.
Police said four people were in the vehicles, but none had serious injuries.
So far, no citations have been issued, but that could change as the investigation continues.