Everest Metro's K9, Aron, retiring

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area police department celebrated the retirement of its furriest officer.
Everest Metro Police Department's K9, Aron, is retiring from the force after nine-and-a-half years.
The 11 1/2 year old went on 1,400 deployments and assisted with 400 arrests.
His handler says Aron will now be his pet, but that they will miss working together.
"He'll miss work for sure. He loves work, he lives for work," Matthew Hable, Patrol Officer and Aron's handler, said. "He whines when I put my uniform on in the morning. He's going to miss it that's for sure."
Aron was awarded a medal and got to snack on a specially decorated cookie on Friday.
His last day at Everest Metro is Saturday, September 3.
Everest Metro says it's new K9 will start work in about five weeks.