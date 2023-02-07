Evers approves over $14 million Highway 29 improvements in Marathon County

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Governor Tony Evers has approved over $14 million of Highway 29 improvements in Marathon County, with work expected to be completed this year.
Evers signed a $12.4 million contract to improve Highway 29, between Marathon County E and Marathon County H, in Edgar. The project is scheduled to begin in April 2023.
Crews will repair the existing concrete pavement on Highway 29 eastbound where it has deteriorated and resurface the asphalt shoulders between County E and State 97, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT). They will also replace eastbound pavement between WIS 97 and County H.
Construction is scheduled for completion by Oct. 31, dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
Federal transportation funds will pay for 80 percent of the improvements while state transportation funds will pay for the remaining 20 percent, the release stated.
Evers also signed a $1.7 million contract to improve Highway 29, between County Y and County D, in Marathon County. Work is scheduled to begin in July 2023.
Crews will resurface the highway, install new guardrails and repair drainage structures along westbound Highway 29. The project is also slated to improve safety at the intersections of Bass Lake Road by constructing cul-de-sacs and removing the Highway 29 median crossing, and at Hilly Acres Road/Falstad Road by adding turn lanes, the release said.
Construction is scheduled for completion in October 2023, again, weather dependent.