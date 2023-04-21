Evers plants tree in Marathon Park for Earth Day

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Communities across Wisconsin will be celebrating Earth Day, and Governor Tony Evers wanted to get his message out, saying that keeping Wisconsin clean was important for a variety of reasons.
As a part of his commitment to plant 75 million trees in Wisconsin by 2030, Governor Evers, along with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, planted a white pine tree at Marathon Park.
Evers said, "People don't want to come to Wisconsin to go to places that aren't kept up well like this park is. So yes the environment is important, but it's important to our economy too."
He says state parks are a good source of tourism revenue, and that the state will continue to invest in state parks across Wisconsin that are in need of upkeep.