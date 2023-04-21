 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evers plants tree in Marathon Park for Earth Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Evers plants tree in Marathon Park for Earth Day

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Communities across Wisconsin will be celebrating Earth Day, and Governor Tony Evers wanted to get his message out, saying that keeping Wisconsin clean was important for a variety of reasons. 

As a part of his commitment to plant 75 million trees in Wisconsin by 2030, Governor Evers, along with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, planted a white pine tree at Marathon Park. 

Evers said, "People don't want to come to Wisconsin to go to places that aren't kept up well like this park is. So yes the environment is important, but it's important to our economy too."

He says state parks are a good source of tourism revenue, and that the state will continue to invest in state parks across Wisconsin that are in need of upkeep. 

Tags

