Evers promotes U.S. Senior Open as part of Tourism Week

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) All eyes are turning to Stevens Point, which will host thousands of golf fans in the coming weeks ahead of the U.S Senior Open.
Governor Tony Evers was in town at the Stevens Point Sculpture Park eagerly looking ahead to the amount of tourism The Open is expected to bring to Wisconsin
During his visit, Evers spoke on how the U.S. Senior Open should be a hole-in-one for both the city of Stevens Point, and the state as a whole, saying,
"It really amplifies what we believe Wisconsin is becoming, as a real destination for big tournaments, we have some great challenging courses."
Evers did say that he wishes the legislature had approved more money for tourism, saying it plays a big role in the state's economy. The tournament kicks off June 29 at Sentry World.