Evers visits Wausau to help crews fix potholes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tuesday morning, neighbors on Park Avenue watched Governor Tony Evers help city workers out with mucn needed road repar.
It was a kick-off for the governor's statewide "Pothole Patrol" initiative. According to the state Department of Transportation, 4,600 miles of highways and roads in the Badger State have been worked on since 2019.
But Governor Evers says there's still work to do to fix what he says was years of neglect prior to his taking office.
"We're looking forward to another budget where we can help municipalities and continue this work," he said. "It's a safety issue... it's not just that it looks nice."
The governor previously announced $22.5 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding would go towards transportation projects in areas with more than 50,000 people.
Wausau and Weston were chosen for two of the 25 projects that will received that funding.