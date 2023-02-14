Evolutions in Design fills over 500 orders on Valentine's Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Evolutions in Design in Wausau were out and about this Valentine's Day dropping off orders for unsuspecting customers.
Evolutions had over 500 orders to fill, making sure everyone can feel the love.
From businesses, to the doorstep, people were more than happy to receive a gift.
Evolution in Design owner, Randy Verhasselt said it's good to be able to fully deliver once again post-COVID.
"It makes us feel great," said Verhasselt. "To be able to be here and to provide a service - and with all the other businesses downtown too - we all have been working together."
Evolutions is taking the entire Valentine's Day to deliver with more than 17 deliveries per ride.
Nothing beats a surprised look on someone's face, the delivery driver stated.