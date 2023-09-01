Excess PFAS found in water at Pine River School for Young Learners in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Merrill Area Public School District announced Friday excess levels of PFAS has been found in the water of one of their schools.
According to a press release sent out by the district, the water at Pine River School for Young Learners is safe for cleaning and handwashing, but not for cooking or consumption.
“Receiving this information and report a week before school starts certainly provides extra challenges to the matter, but we wanted to work with the DNR and DHS to find immediate solutions to safeguard the wellness of our students and staff. We believe we’ve accomplished that," said Superintendent Shannon Murray.
According to the district, they've taken the following action to protect their students:
- Supply bottled water to PRSYL for all drinking, brushing of teeth, etc.
- All meal preparation requiring the use of water will be done at the high school, then brought to PRSYL.
- Testing of the water quarterly.
The district says they're also looking into alternative ways to get students clean water, including point-of-use water treatment solutions.
They also said they'll continue working with the Wisconsin DNR to understand and evaluate long term solutions.
District officials said families have already been notified of the situation and changes.