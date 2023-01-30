"Exciting addition for our community": Kwik Trip on horizon for Marathon City

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WAOW) — A Kwik Trip is coming to Marathon City.
Marathon City village administrator Andy Kurtz said this is big news and a "benefit to the community."
He said it will be a larger Kwik Trip footprint as it is a Travel Center truck stop and car gas station and will be about 10,000 square feet in size. The location will be open 24/7 and will feature a trucker lounge, showers and fast food. There will also be overnight semi-trailer parking stalls.
"There is a lot of truck traffic with local businesses already and we will have major external trucks traveling on Highway 29, so this is a great fit," Kurtz said.
The Kwik Trip travel center is going to be located on Highway 107 just north of State Highway 29. Kurtz said there will be an intersection at this location with some lane changes on Highway 107 as a result on working with Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT).
"It's a private property owner and the Village talked with both Kwik Trip and the private property owners about the process. There is a signed offer to purchase between Kwik Trip and the private owners."
Kurtz said Kwik Trip reached out with interest of having a Marathon City location and that it was ideal timing for the city.
"The proposal and timing matches up with our business park expansion," Kurtz said. "We are putting in a frontage road right off Highway 29 and 107 and it just fell into place with projects we were doing."
The frontage road that will run along the north side of the travel center and connect STH 107 with North 152nd Avenue.
Kurtz said the development agreement is expected to be approved at Wednesday's village board meeting.
There are still some things to work through with Zoning conditional use, but things should move forward without delay.
The new frontage road construction is expected to begin in spring and Kurtz said Kwik Trip expects to start construction in fall '23 or spring of '24 on Marathon City's travel center.
"This is a really exciting addition for our community," Kurtz said.