Expect delays around John Muir Middle School in mornings with ongoing construction

WAUSAU (WAOW) — With ongoing construction near John Muir Middle School, traffic is likely going to be an issue on the first day of school Tuesday for Wausau School District.
In a news release, Wausau Police Department anticipates traffic flow on State Highway 52 and Stewart Avenue near South 17th Avenue will be impacted more than usual on upcoming school days. Traffic delays in this area should be expected during between 7-7:30 a.m., the release added.
Alternative routes were sent to parents in effort to ease school arrival delays and traffic congestion (this information can also be found at https://johnmuir.wausauschools.org/ )
The release also said:
To avoid traffic delays in the area of Highway 52/ Stewart Ave. at 17th Ave., the Wausau Police Department encourages motorists traveling to or from downtown Wausau to consider an alternative route on school mornings during that timeframe.
If arriving to Wausau via I-39, recommended alternatives to include:
-Exit 190 / County Road NN in Rib Mountain, to access S 17th Ave. and W. Thomas St.
-Exit 191B/Sherman St.
-Exit 193/Bridge St.
-Exit 194/Bus 51-Merrill Ave.
If leaving the downtown area toward I-39 access, drivers should consider using Bus 51/Merrill Ave., Bridge St. or Thomas St.
The Wausau Police Department will continue to work with the Wausau School District in monitoring and strategizing around traffic flow after school starts and 17th Ave. road construction progresses.