...VERY COLD WIND CHILL READINGS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

.The combination of the cold and westerly winds will create wind
chill readings of 20 below to 30 below zero late tonight through
Monday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
zero to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence, and Forest Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to Noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Expert Shares Tips on Cybersecurity

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Cyber attacks can happen to anyone, but one expert has tips on how you can keep your devices safe. 

While we might love the convenience of ordering food or buying movie tickets from our devices, hackers can get into the devices and steal important information, but the Better Business Bureau says you can avoid this by doing things like checking your privacy settings on social media.

Lisa Schiller, a spokeswoman with the Better Business Bureau, said, "You wanna ensure your passwords for each accounts are lengthy and they're unique and they're safely stored. You wanna enable a two factor authentication whenever possible."

Schiller also said to keep updating your software, make copies of your information, and delete any apps that you don't use. 

