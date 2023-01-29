Expert Shares Tips on Cybersecurity

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Cyber attacks can happen to anyone, but one expert has tips on how you can keep your devices safe.
While we might love the convenience of ordering food or buying movie tickets from our devices, hackers can get into the devices and steal important information, but the Better Business Bureau says you can avoid this by doing things like checking your privacy settings on social media.
Lisa Schiller, a spokeswoman with the Better Business Bureau, said, "You wanna ensure your passwords for each accounts are lengthy and they're unique and they're safely stored. You wanna enable a two factor authentication whenever possible."
Schiller also said to keep updating your software, make copies of your information, and delete any apps that you don't use.