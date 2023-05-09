Expert tips on Navigating Mother's Day grief

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Mother's Day is usually a time of joy, but for some, it can bring sadness.
Something not often thought about on a day like Mother's Day is how the celebration might effect someone dealing with loss.
Whether it's fresh, or decades old, the pain of losing a loved one often times manifests itself on a day like Mother's Day.
Whether you're a child who lost a mother, a father who lost a wife, or a mother who lost her child, no one is immune to sadness.
Experts say there might not be a way to completely avoid it, but there are strategies to cope with it.
"It is so important to be with people on these days." Explains Linda Larson Schlitz, founder of Faucet of HOPE Ministries. "So just go out and be with somebody. Get some support. There is lots of online support groups. So I encourage you, don't be alone."
If you know someone who is dealing with a loss, and want to support them, she says there are a few ways. Just make sure they are not alone for the entire day. Encourage them to find company either at a church or a group they belong to, or show them you care with something as simple as a rose.