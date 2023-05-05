Expert tips to avoid being scammed this Mother's Day

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Mother's Day is just around the corner, but with those beautiful flowers comes an opportunity for scammers.
The internet makes it easier than ever for a business to pretend to be a local flower shop. Scammers will list a local address, and put targeted ads online in order to deceive customers.
These companies often inflate prices before ordering flowers from your actual local flower shop, then pocket the difference.
"What we want to do is educate everyone and encourage them to ask a few clarifying questions first of course to verify that the shop is legitimate and that they are going to get the product. But then also what product are they going to receive. " Explained Michael Domke, Director of DATCP's Bureau of Consumer Protection.
He says if the store refers to themselves as something generic like 'flower shop' you should find a new florist.
The safest way to avoid a scam is to go in person to a local flower shop. However, if you do order online, experts recommend calling and asking for the legal name of the business, as well as asking very specific questions about the product you are trying to order.