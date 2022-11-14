 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW TO PRODUCE SLIPPERY ROADS OVER NORTH CENTRAL
WISCONSIN THIS EVENING...

Light snow is expected to gradually taper off over north central
Wisconsin between 7 pm and 9 pm, with only an additional dusting
to a half inch expected in most locales. Pavement temperatures
will drop below freezing, so roads may become snow or ice covered
in spots, leading to slippery travel conditions.

Motorists should be alert for slick roads and reduced visibilities
in snow during the early to mid part of the evening. Even after
the snow tapers off, roads may remain slippery in spots.

Experts give tips on driving in snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With slippery conditions announcing their arrival today, experts are warning drivers to play it safe on Wisconsin roads.

When driving, keep about a four-to-six second distance between the car ahead of you. That extra distance will give you extra time to stop.

If there's heavy snow and road conditions aren't great, try to stay inside and wait to run errands the next day or when roads are clear.

Give yourself enough time to make it to work or your destination. That can give drivers extra time to drive at a comfortable pace without being rushed.

"Keep your headlights on if it's snowing in any time of bad weather," Luke Turner, Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant, said. "Avoid stopping abruptly if you can, steering sharply, those types of things help you maintain control of your vehicle." 

If the worst happens and there is a crash or spinout, do not leave the vehicle. Call 911 and wait for help to arrive. 

If there's no damage to the vehicle and the driver is just stuck, call a tow company and stay in your car. 

