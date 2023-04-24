Experts predict heavy tick season

Wisconsin, (WAOW) -- If you're headed outside, beware, tick season is here.
It's never too early to prepare yourself and your pets against ticks, and the many diseases they carry.
Anyone who has lived in Wisconsin for an extended period of time has likely had multiple run-ins with the insect.
Among a host of other diseases, ticks carry lyme disease, which can have detrimental effects on both humans and animals.
"Whenever you're outdoors it's important to use methods or strategies to prevent those tick bites." Says Xia Lee, a Public Health Entomologist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Luckily, there are many ways we can go about successfully warding off ticks.
"Repellant or bug spray such as deet." Lee explains. "Wear light colored clothing so it's easier to detect a tick crawling on you. Wear long socks and tuck your pants into them..."
For your furry friends, there are also effective ways.
"There is really no substitute for doing a thorough check on your pet after every time they have been outside or in the woods or tall grass. Even in your yard." Notes Sarah Stegers, program director for vet. technology at NTC. "You can get topicals. You can get oral tablets or chews. Collars as well that will do fleas and ticks. You probably should have them on your pet already."
If you do find a tick, experts say not to panic. try and assess how long it could have been there, follow removal guidelines, then monitor the spot of the bite for several days.
"The recommendations are to take a tweezer. Get as close to the mouth as possible and slowly pull it all out." Says Lee. "You want the tick to release it's mouth part so you can get it all out, or else it can regurgitate the contents of its gut into you."
Some less common ways of fighting ticks is to buy pre-treated clothing, or leave treated cotton outside your house for mice and other animals to use when building nests, as that will kill any ticks they are carrying as well.
The DHS most recent numbers say there were more than 3,000 cases of lyme disease in 2020, more than double the average from 15 years ago.