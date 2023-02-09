Experts say it's important to wear sunscreen in the winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Experts are saying that it's important to be wearing sunscreen even through the winter.
Even though it can chilly, that sun can still be strong as the UV rays can burn any potential exposed skin.
For those worried about the dry winter air, sunscreen can also help keep your skin hydrated and keep wrinkles away.
"I suggest at least on the face in the morning all year round," said Stephen Lewellis, Dermatologist at Aspirus. "We have Granite Peak and everyone is snowboarding and skiing. Reflections off the snow can be a really big deal."
He mentions Granite Peak is a hotspot for winter sunburn because most people are out for multiple hours.
Peak hours of sunlight are typically from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.