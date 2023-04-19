Extra snow slows down start of growing season

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - The weather over this week has been gloomy, but for farmers, it means another week of waiting before they plant.
Agriculture leaders with the University of Wisconsin say farmers should focus on May 1 as the best time to get their crops in the dirt, but right now they say it's a long shot.
Even with plenty of water still flooding fields, they say it won't take too long to get everything in the ground once the weather improves.
"This far north, we're not going to give up a lot of yield, but there's always a percentage of yield that we could give up," said Richard Halopka, senior outreach specialist at UW Extension.
Halopka goes on to say that once the ground temperature hits 50 degrees, that should be enough to plant depending on the forecast.