...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.5 feet on 04/11/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Extra snow slows down start of growing season

  • Updated
  • 0
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - The weather over this week has been gloomy, but for farmers, it means another week of waiting before they plant. 

Agriculture leaders with the University of Wisconsin say farmers should focus on May 1 as the best time to get their crops in the dirt, but right now they say it's a long shot. 

Even with plenty of water still flooding fields, they say it won't take too long to get everything in the ground once the weather improves.

"This far north, we're not going to give up a lot of yield, but there's always a percentage of yield that we could give up," said Richard Halopka, senior outreach specialist at UW Extension.

Halopka goes on to say that once the ground temperature hits 50 degrees, that should be enough to plant depending on the forecast.

