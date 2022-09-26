F.O.R.K. expanding in the Northwoods

(WAOW) -- Feed Our Rural Kids, or F.O.R.K., is expanding into Vilas and Oneida counties to help increase area children's access to food. This was due in part to a $1 million endowment the program received as well as $400,000 in donations. The program's president says that will impact everyone, even if they don't have problems getting food.
"We can't solve poverty per se, but we can work to ensure that families, and specifically children, can be confident that there is going to be something for dinner," said Perry Pokgrandt, president and founder of F.O.R.K. "...It'll make the Northwoods a better place to live for all of us."
Pokgrandt went on to say that F.O.R.K. can now help get food to all of Vilas and Oneida counties instead of only some locations, as they were previously doing.
If you would like to make a donation to F.O.R.K., you can do so on their website or mail donations to 4887 Echo Ridge Drive in Eagle River.