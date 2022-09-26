F.O.R.K. Expanding Into Northwoods

Feed Our Rural Kids, or F.O.R.K., will be expanding into Vilas and Oneida counties to help area children with access to food. This was due in part to a $1 million endowment the program received as well as $400 thousand in donations. The program's president says that will impact everyone, even if they don't have problems getting food.
Perry Pokgrandt, president and founder of F.O.R.K., said "We can't solve poverty per say, but we can work to ensure that families, and specifically children, can be confident that there is going to be something for dinner. So if we can help the least of us, it'll make the Northwoods a better place to live for all of us."
Pokgrandt went on to say that F.O.R.K. can now help get food to all of Vilas and Oneida counties instead of only some parts, as they were previously doing.
If you would like to make a donation to F.O.R.K., you can do so on their website or mail donations to 4887 Echo Ridge Drive in Eagle River.