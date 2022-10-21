Factory Motor Parts' Plover location donating 4,000 gallons of bleach to Hurricane Ian relief

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Although clean-up efforts for Hurricane Ian have been ongoing for nearly a month, one business right here in central Wisconsin is doing their part to help those still needing supplies.
Factory Motor Parts, the parent company of Splash cleaning products paused production at its Plover distribution center this week to produce 4,368 gallons of Splash bleach cleaner.
All of the product will be sent directly to first responders on the front lines of cleanup efforts for Hurricane Ian.
"One of the things we pride ourselves in is being family-owned and operated," said Lindsay Hayes, Media Director for Factory Motor Parts. "And when someone in your family is in need, we want to reach out and help. So, we saw a need down in Florida, and thought '"How, we can here in Wisconsin, help those in need.'"
As of now they are still finalizing a date to send the product, but they assured the nearly 5,000 gallons of bleach will be in the hands of those in need by the end of next week.