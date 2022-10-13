Fall allergies are here, how to stay prepared

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fall means the end of the growing season, but that doesn't mean allergies go away.
Right now, we're in the middle of the third and hopefully last allergy season of the year.
The main threat is from falling leaves and the mold buildup within them, which becomes a big source of breathing issues.
"Molds love to live down in the dirt, grass and in the leaves," said Dr. Todd Hostetler, M.D. of Allergy & Immunology, ENT Wausau. "So, mowing lawn, raking leaves, gardening, mulching, and frankly being out in the woods, those are the times we are around a lot of molds."
And it's not just traditional allergens either, weather and dust can cause major nasal issues.
If you are planning on getting yard work done, or just being outside for an extended period of time, experts say taking over-the-counter allergy medications beforehand can go a long way.