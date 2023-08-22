Fallen Grand Rapids firefighter honored by nonprofit, loved ones through honor chair

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Firefighter Riley Huiras died in the line of duty this time last year, suffering an aneurism while on a call.
That's why a chair now sits outside his fire house in Grand Rapids, making sure he's always got a place to call home.
His team tells News 9 Riley was a hard worker, a loving son and cared about his communit. But he was taken far too soon.
"He joined the fire department because his dad was a 20-year plus member of the fire department," said Robert Platt, Grand Rapids fire chief. "He was going to school for police science during the day and he was taking fire classes at night. His end goal was to be a full-time police officer, but he enjoyed serving on the fire department with his father."
A traveling nonprofit that honors upstanding community members with reserved chairs for the fallen came to Grand Rapids.
Friends, family and those who served the community alongside Riley got to assemble the chair together in his honor.
"I talked to some other people that also knew him well, that helped and it was nice being able to do this thing for him so we can memorialize him and know that he's had an active role in making something as awesome as this is,” said Cody Conover Grand Rapids police officer.
Being both a firefighter and police officer, Riley also leaves behind a legacy through an award in his name, given to the officer who most takes after his tenacity.
"We started the Riley Huiras Award for the Auxiliary Department. We give the award to the most active auxiliary officer of the year and we just awarded it a month or so ago. Our first participant Jace Wipfli was actually a really good friend of Riley's,” Conover said.
Now, though the chair remains empty. It serves as a potent reminder of the impact one person can have on their community.
Riley's chair is the first of its kind here in the Badger State, and number 261 nationwide.