Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Family and friends remember teens who died in Oneida County

  • Updated
  • 0
Family and friends remember teens who died in Oneida County

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - The community of Merrill is mourning the loss of two teens, Dakota Brown and Aiden Grefe, as they were identified on Tuesday by authorities.

"How much of an impact he put on people's lives in a positive way, and how he put people before himself," said Davin Winzer, a childhood friend of Aiden's.

A devastating loss in Merrill after Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were found dead several days after going missing. 

Grefe's family saying in a statement: "Aiden would do anything for the ones that he loved. He was extremely passionate for other people, including his family that he loved with every bit of his heart"

Winzer echoing those words saying, "He just always made sure to keep in contact. Keep up. Check up on me. See how I was doing."

A family member for Dakota Brown said she was a fun-loving girl who was always happy with her family, and always looked forward to a bright future.

At Merrill High School, they say that they brought in therapy dogs, counselors, and held a memorial.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

