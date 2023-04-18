Family and friends remember teens who died in Oneida County

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - The community of Merrill is mourning the loss of two teens, Dakota Brown and Aiden Grefe, as they were identified on Tuesday by authorities.
"How much of an impact he put on people's lives in a positive way, and how he put people before himself," said Davin Winzer, a childhood friend of Aiden's.
A devastating loss in Merrill after Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were found dead several days after going missing.
Grefe's family saying in a statement: "Aiden would do anything for the ones that he loved. He was extremely passionate for other people, including his family that he loved with every bit of his heart"
Winzer echoing those words saying, "He just always made sure to keep in contact. Keep up. Check up on me. See how I was doing."
A family member for Dakota Brown said she was a fun-loving girl who was always happy with her family, and always looked forward to a bright future.
At Merrill High School, they say that they brought in therapy dogs, counselors, and held a memorial.