Family Health Center leaves Marshfield Clinic umbrella, 377 workers to switch over

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — In a letter to Department of Workforce Development, Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) stated its intention to displace 377 workers in Wisconsin.
The move is due to Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc., leaving MCHS' umbrella. No job loss is expected.
Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc., is a federally funded center within MCHS, but is transitioning to be a stand-alone organization. The transition is anticipated to take place on April 1, according to the letter.
The letter said they are not anticipating employee job loss, but displaced workers are at 11 locations with 88 employees in Marshfield and 56 in Chippewa Falls being the highest number based by location.
The letter also said each affected employee was notified on Aug. 1, 2022, of the transition and would be "offered a position at current pay, location and seniority level." Employees are not required to reapply for existing positions.