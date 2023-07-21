Family of Ken Juedes reacts to Cindy Schulz-Juedes' death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The family of Ken Juedes is reacting to the death of Cindy Schulz-Juedes a day after she was found dead in prison.
In a statement email to News 9, Ken's sister Laurie said, "Her death does nothing to alleviate the pain of the loss of my brother. Two deaths do not cancel each other out. They only double the pain. My condolences to Cindy’s family and friends for their loss."
Cindy was found unresponsive in her cell at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution Wednesday.
Police are now investigating her death as a homicide.
Schulz-Juedes was sentenced to life in prison last year for the 2006 murder of her husband Ken.
She had filed an appeal on her case one month ago.
She was 68 years old.