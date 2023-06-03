'Family Pride Fest' kicks off Pride month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)–June marks Pride month, and Wausau made sure to celebrate.
The Family Pride Festival took place in Downtown Wausau on June 3rd.
"Its really important for us to host events like this in our community to create a safe and affirming space for the LGBTQ+ community to come together," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director at Wausau River District.
The event ran from 11:30 a.m. until 3p.m. and attracted hundreds of community members.
Over 20 vendors were in attendance, including the YMCA and Free Mom Hugs.