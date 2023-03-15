Fans react to Rodgers' intentions to join the New York Jets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Packers fans can take a deep breath of relief, or a sigh of sorrow, as Aaron Rodgers broke his silence on 'The Pat McAfee Show' saying, "I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intentions was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," said Rodgers.
Fans from around the area weighed in after the 15-year starter, 4-time MVP, and future hall of famer announced his intentions.
"I think the Green Bay organization did him dirty," said Matt Zarda, owner of Signature Autos.
Other fans saw this coming as the drama built for a decision.
"I thought it was inevitable," said Dan Hoehn, owner of Hoehn's Huddle. "We all kind of figured it was coming after the last week of everything that was going on."
After 15 years of shredding opposing defenses, fans bid farewell to their future hall of famer.
"Aaron Rodgers was a generational talent. I'm excited to have had him on the Packers," said Hoehn.
And some weren't too thrilled with the organization.
"Rodgers made me a Packers fan," said Zarda. "Watching Rodgers, I kept saying 'how do we not build around him'. We don't have a defense that can stop anybody, then we don't have receivers to catch the ball."
Throughout Rodgers' career in Green Bay, not one first round pick was used to bolster the receiving core. That left fans frustrated that the team was only able to accomplish one Super Bowl in Rodgers' tenure. As Packers fans reflect, most are wishing him the best.
"I'm excited for him. I think it'll be a great opportunity, and to be honesty with you, I will absolutely root for the Jets this year," said Hoehn.
As another chapter closes in the Packers history books, fans also saw the greatness and dedication Rodgers brought to Green Bay.
"He only had good things to say about everybody," said Zarda. "He's going to miss his teammates, he talked about local business owners he's spent time with, and he loved Green Bay."
Jordan Love now takes the reigns as the presumed starter in Green Bay; the Packers turn their attention to build youth in the franchise.