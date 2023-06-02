 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Farmers express concern over lack of precipitation

  • Updated
  • 0
ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) - Farmers are breathing a sigh of relief with Friday's rain, as most areas of the state have shown abnormally dry conditions for this time of year.

That comes on top of late-season snow pushing back the start of the planting season.

Now with minimal rain, things are getting dicey for some farmers who hope they won't face any more setbacks.

"It's nerve-wracking. It consumes a lot of my thinking," said Tony Schultz, Owner of Stoney Acres Farm. "Not only thinking about my own farm, but my neighbors especially."

Schultz adds that if his cornfields don't get the proper rain, they will be severely threatened.

