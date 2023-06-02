Farmers express concern over lack of precipitation

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) - Farmers are breathing a sigh of relief with Friday's rain, as most areas of the state have shown abnormally dry conditions for this time of year.
That comes on top of late-season snow pushing back the start of the planting season.
Now with minimal rain, things are getting dicey for some farmers who hope they won't face any more setbacks.
"It's nerve-wracking. It consumes a lot of my thinking," said Tony Schultz, Owner of Stoney Acres Farm. "Not only thinking about my own farm, but my neighbors especially."
Schultz adds that if his cornfields don't get the proper rain, they will be severely threatened.