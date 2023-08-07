Farmers helping farmers legislation aims to better train younger farmers

WISCONSIN — A new bill is working its way through Washington. The bill wants to help new farmers break into the field, literally.
The bill is called the "Farmer to Farmer Education Act" and it basically works by encouraging more experienced farmers to step in and teach new farmers the ropes.
The intent is to ensure younger farmers have the technical skills and know-how to run a successful farm and a network of other farmers to learn and work with.
Younger farmers could help the more experienced too.
"Sometimes you have newer farmers that have just come out of university," said UW-Extension professor Heather Schlesser. "They've learned the latest, greatest research and they can pass on what they're hearing or what they've learned in school with a seasoned veteran of a farmer."
The bill also wants to increase the number and opportunities of black, indigenous, or non-English speaking farmers who may not have the same resources to pull from.
Farmers are encouraged to speak in the language best suited to their ability.
Having better knowledge amongst farmers of all levels of experience could help to more effectively address climate change as well.