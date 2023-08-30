 Skip to main content
Fast-food employee accused of selling drugs from drive-through window in Mississippi, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Fast-food employee accused of selling drugs from drive-through window, police say

Richland police said Brandi Jo Luke is accused of setting up a drug operation that involved selling narcotics at the drive-through window of a fast-food restaurant.

 Richland Police/WAPT

Click here for updates on this story

RICHLAND, Mississippi (WAPT) -- Richland police said woman is accused of setting up a drug operation that involved selling narcotics at the drive-through window of a fast-food restaurant.

Brandi Jo Luke was arrested Friday at the restaurant where she worked, according to a post on the Richland Police Department’s Facebook page.

The operation was uncovered by the RPD FLEX unit. Luke is charged with the sale of methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of a school, sale of a schedule IV controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Police officials said every division within the police department assisted in the case, including the agency’s drone.

