FATAL CRASH: 28-year-old dead after crash in town of Halsey

UPDATE, 12:02 p.m.: This story was updated at noon Thursday to add there were two vehicles involved in the crash
TOWN OF HALSEY, Wis. (WAOW) - A 28-year-old man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the Town of Halsey.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash. At 10:17 a.m. Feb. 15 police were called to the scene of a traffic crash near the intersection of Marathon County Road A and Mason Road in the Town of Halsey.
The identity of the 28-year-old male is being withheld pending notification of family. A female suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation into this crash by the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team in ongoing while awaiting toxicology results, according to a press release from Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No other information is being released at this time.