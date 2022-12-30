FATAL CRASH: 59-year-old Deerbrook man dead after two-vehicle crash in Langlade County

TOWN OF VILAS, Wis. (WAOW) — A 59-year-old Deerbrook man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the town of Vilas on Thursday night, according to a press release from Langlade County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 9 p.m. Thursday the Langlade County Dispatch Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash at Langlade County H and Lloyd Creek Rd. in the Town of Vilas.
Responding deputies investigating the crash learned that a vehicle driven northbound on County H by a 40-year-old Oconomowoc man struck a westbound vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign on Lloyd Creek Rd, the press release stated.
All occupants of the northbound vehicle were not transported for injuries; however, the driver and passenger of the westbound vehicle were transported to Langlade Aspirus Hospital, according to the press release.
The press release also said:
The passenger of the westbound vehicle, a 59-year-old man from Deerbrook, was pronounced dead at the hospital and the driver of westbound vehicle, a 60-year-old Deerbrook man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit was requested to assist. The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.
The City of Antigo Fire/EMS, Town of Peck Volunteer Fire Department, and Town of Russell Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in the incident.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family.