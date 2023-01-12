FATAL FIRE: Stanley woman, 51, dies another hurt in rural Taylor County fire

TOWN OF MAPLEHURST, Wis. (WAOW) — A 51-year-old woman died and another man was injured after a structure fire in rural Taylor County early Wednesday morning.
Jennifer Johnson, 51, of Stanley, initially escaped the structure but was severely burned. She was transported by ambulance for medical treatment, but she died from her injuries.
The owner of the structure, 50-year-old Matthew J. Zarins, was injured while escaping the structure and was burned along with other injuries.
According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office:
On January 11 at 12:11 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire with injures located on Clark Drive in the Town of Maplehurst in Taylor County. Taylor County deputies along with fire and ambulance services were dispatched. Upon deputies’ arrival they found a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire.
This incident remains actively investigated by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and will likely result in a follow up press release.