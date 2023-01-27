FATAL SNOWMOBILE CRASH: Operator, 59, dies after going off trail, striking tree in Vilas County

TOWN OF PHELPS, Wis. (WAOW) — A 59-year-old died after their snowmobile went off trail and struck a tree on Thursday afternoon in the town of Phelps in Vilas County.
At 2:27 p.m. Thursday the Vilas County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps in Vilas County, according to a press release from Vilas County Sheriff's Office.
Officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a tree on a trail near marker 920.
Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased was from the Phelps area and was 59 years old.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
Assisting with the investigation was the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Phelps Fire Department and Ambulance, Vilas County Medical Examiner, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The accident remains under investigation by the DNR.