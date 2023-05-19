 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND NORTHEAST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for fine particulate matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano,
Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will continue to move
across the state today. PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase
sharply at times this morning before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas further west will
have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index level,
while areas further northeast will have the potential to see
lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov.

Father of 4 pleaded for help on Facebook Live before dying in construction fire, family says

  • Updated
  • 0
Father of 4 pleaded for help on Facebook Live before dying in construction fire, family says

A five-alarm fire broke out Thursday morning at a a multistory apartment building under construction in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 CFD

(CNN) — A construction worker pleaded for help on Facebook Live before he died in a construction site fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, family members told CNN affiliate WSOC.

Demonte Sherrill, a 30-year-old father of four, was among the 15 working at the site, Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said in a news conference.

Sherrill’s mother, Onita Sherrill, told the station she watched the final moments of her son’s life on a Facebook Live with him pleading for help and praying he would find a safe space.

“I was hoping but just from the (Facebook Live), and the way the room filled up with smoke, I didn’t see it being any hope at that time,” she said.

His father, Terry Campbell, said his son’s boss told him Sherril did not make it out alive, the station reported.

Authorities have not confirmed any deaths.

“The search process can be lengthy,” the Charlotte fire department tweeted. “We can not confirm a loss of life. This fire has been difficult for our community, and our firefighters continue to diligently work on scene to find answers.”

More than 90 firefighters worked to rescue the construction workers, Johnson said.

With heat above 2,000 degrees, the fire moved rapidly, he said.

Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted firefighters rescued a crane operator who was stuck above the blaze, which started around 9 a.m.

The building under construction was a multistory apartment building, WSOC reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you