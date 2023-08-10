FDA approves new treatment for postpartum depression

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — There is new hope for women who suffer from postpartum depression. That's thanks to a new FDA-approved drug called Zuranolone, a first of its kind treatment that is taken as a pill.
Doctors said zuranolone works fast.
Ali Aderholdt and her husband, News 9 photojournalist Curtis Aderholdt had their daughter last year in September. Ali said she didn't even realize she had postpartum depression until weeks after giving birth.
"Those first six weeks I didn't really want to hold her a lot," Aderholdt said. "I didn't want to feed her. I was really happy when anybody else would hold her or take her from me and I just knew that wasn't right."
Postpartum depression happens in the days and months after a baby is born, affecting the mom in all sorts of ways including mood swings, anxiety and feeling overwhelmed.
It's more common than one would think, but a lot of the time, does not get diagnosed.
"Unfortunately, we're not really good at picking it up," said Marshfield Clinic OB/GYN physician Dr. Rebecca Downs. "A lot of times women will kind of suffer through in the postpartum period and they just chalk up their symptoms of fatigue and loss of self-worth and all of those sad thoughts to kind of just normal postpartum period."
The important thing to remember is everyone's situation is different. In Aderholdt's case, she said she never completely felt like things were back to normal until many months later.
That's why she is all for zuranolone.
"I think it's a great step for moms," Aderholdt said. "I wish there was something like that available when I first got diagnosed because it took until my daughter [was] almost seven months old before I felt like myself again."
Aderholdt said there is a stigma behind postpartum depression and feels there should not be and hopes more people will understand it as well as not be afraid to speak up about it.
Medical professionals said even if it is months after giving birth, if a mother is feeling the slightest bit off or different, they should go get checked out by their doctor.