FDA approves new treatment for postpartum depression

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Wood County in central Wisconsin...
Marathon County in central Wisconsin...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 640 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Medford to 6 miles west of Colby to 9 miles
southwest of Greenwood, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Marshfield, Wausau, Rib Mountain and Pittsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and
western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast
of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.
Marshfield around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood
County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale,
March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

FDA approves new treatment for postpartum depression

  • Updated
  • 0

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — There is new hope for women who suffer from postpartum depression. That's thanks to a new FDA-approved drug called Zuranolone, a first of its kind treatment that is taken as a pill.

Doctors said zuranolone works fast.

Ali Aderholdt and her husband, News 9 photojournalist Curtis Aderholdt had their daughter last year in September. Ali said she didn't even realize she had postpartum depression until weeks after giving birth.

POSTPARTUM STORY.PNG

"Those first six weeks I didn't really want to hold her a lot," Aderholdt said. "I didn't want to feed her. I was really happy when anybody else would hold her or take her from me and I just knew that wasn't right."

Postpartum depression happens in the days and months after a baby is born, affecting the mom in all sorts of ways including mood swings, anxiety and feeling overwhelmed. 

It's more common than one would think, but a lot of the time, does not get diagnosed. 

"Unfortunately, we're not really good at picking it up," said Marshfield Clinic OB/GYN physician Dr. Rebecca Downs. "A lot of times women will kind of suffer through in the postpartum period and they just chalk up their symptoms of fatigue and loss of self-worth and all of those sad thoughts to kind of just normal postpartum period."

The important thing to remember is everyone's situation is different. In Aderholdt's case, she said she never completely felt like things were back to normal until many months later.

That's why she is all for zuranolone.

Battling postpartum depression and ending the stigma

"I think it's a great step for moms," Aderholdt said. "I wish there was something like that available when I first got diagnosed because it took until my daughter [was] almost seven months old before I felt like myself again."

Aderholdt said there is a stigma behind postpartum depression and feels there should not be and hopes more people will understand it as well as not be afraid to speak up about it. 

Medical professionals said even if it is months after giving birth, if a mother is feeling the slightest bit off or different, they should go get checked out by their doctor. 

Tags

