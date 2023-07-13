FDA approves over-the-counter sale of birth control

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to the U.S., joining over 100 other countries, in offering over-the-counter sales of birth control pills.
Experts in reproductive health say that the Opill will be much more effective than condoms and other non-prescription methods, saying it has a 93% chance of preventing pregnancy, and since girls and women won't need to see a doctor first, it will be easier to get, reducing unintended pregnancies.
Zoua Yang, the owner of Wausau Family Pharmacy, says, "Opill we will be offered at Wausau Family Pharmacy once it becomes available. The reason why we decided that we wanted to offer that is to provide access to those who need it."
And with abortion being illegal in Wisconsin after the 1849 Law went back into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, contraceptives, and access to them, have become a much more pressing issue, and Yang says she's not afraid of backlash.
"I believe as a healthcare provider, my job is not to judge whether somebody wants to or does not want to. My job is to offer it to patients, and to educate them just make sure that they know the side effects and the effectiveness," Yang said.
Officials from Planned Parenthood Wisconsin say this is a big deal for the state. President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said, "The ruling today by the FDA was really important. For people to be able to access birth control over-the-counter really removes so many barriers that people experience."
However, the decision is drawing criticism from pro-life groups. Pro-Life Wisconsin released a statement saying in part, "The Food and Drug Administration’s decision today to approve over-the-counter hormonal birth control pills is a complete failure to protect women and children in the United States."
The pill is expected to hit shelves in early 2024, and the cost has not yet been determined.